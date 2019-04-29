Tools stolen in string of eight overnight thefts from vehicles in Gosport

TOOLS have been stolen from at least eight vehicles in Gosport in a string of overnight thefts.

Hampshire police are investigating after cars and vans in roads including Gregson Close, Green Crescent, Woodside Road and Layton Road were targeted on Friday.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish which of the reports are linked and have issued crime prevention advice to help vehicle owners stay secure in the future.

Among other measures, drivers are urged to remove all loose items their vehicles, opt for a removable stereo, always lock up, wind up all windows, use a steering wheel lock, getting a car alarm fitted by a professional and installing an immobiliser.