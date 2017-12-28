Top cop praises efforts of police volunteers in Waterlooville

TRIBUTES have been paid to the ‘hard-working volunteers’ helping the police force during the past year.

Inspector Dave Humphries has saluted the efforts of police cadets and special constables across Waterlooville, from the work representing the force at key public events to supporting policing across the area.

Insp Humphries said: ‘I’d like to recognise a great many volunteers who give up their time to make things happen for us.

‘To all of them I’d like to say a very big thank you for all of their work over the course of the year.’

He also celebrated the sterling work of his neighbourhood response officers around the area and the commitment of community speedwatch volunteers.