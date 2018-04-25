Traders welcome CCTV installed at problem-hit Portsmouth street

For more information about Newgate Lane South, go to portsmouth.co.uk

Three new cameras were fitted a week ago along Tangier Road, in Baffins, Portsmouth, after councillors raised people’s concerns with police and the city council.

Resident Cliff Golledge, 55, of Chesterfield Road, welcomed the cameras.

He said: ‘It’s not just kids causing a riot – it will capture them climbing up on the library roof.

‘It will catch them smashing mirrors off cars, breaking windows, eggs thrown at local shops.’

Around £50,000 has been spent by the council on installing cameras at trouble spots, including at the Hot Walls and Camber Docks in Old Portsmouth.

Rob Brake has been trading at Harpers Sandwich Bar in Tangier Road.

He said: ‘The anti-social behaviour is nothing to do with kids, it’s to do with police – it’s totally un-policed.

‘The anti-social behaviour is something kids were getting away with.’

Mr Brake, who said he once stayed up all night in his shop with a baseball bat following two break-ins and an attempted burglary, praised ward councillor Lynne Stagg, who has worked with police.

‘If it wasn’t for Lynne none of this would have got done,’ he said.

As previously reported, Cllr Stagg told The News in February she followed yobs causing problems in the area as no police were available via 101. She took a photo of the group instead.

Claire Jeffery, who runs Floral Art, said she had no problems at the shop for years until a man walked in on March 23 and took a colleague’s bag.

She was forced to change the shop door locks. Claire said: ‘I do think any CCTV cameras would help.’

Cash for the cameras was allocated by Councillor Robert New, cabinet member for community safety. He said: ‘I created a plan for more CCTV to help tackle anti-social behaviour and in November 2017 this formed part of planned works for better CCTV across the city after listening to a range of concerns from the local neighbourhood policing teams and community wardens and residents. I’m delighted we have got the camera in Tangier Road installed as a priority, I hope this will act as a deterrent.’

The council carried out an assessment of trouble-hit areas.