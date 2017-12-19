Traffic diverted after police called to ‘angry man’ on Portsmouth roof

Have your say

Police have cordoned off part of a major road in Portsmouth this afternoon after a man was spotted on a roof.

Eyewitnesses have seen a man standing on a first-floor house roof talking to police below.

Clare Ash, 66, of Southsea, saw the man as she went by on a bus.

She said: ‘I saw a guy on a roof and he’s walking up and down on a phone pontificating.

‘There’s about a dozen police there.

‘They’ve drawn a crowd of children coming out of school.

‘He was on a phone and he’s throwing his arms around, he looked pretty angry about something.’

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We’re currently dealing with a concern for welfare incident involving a man on a ledge of an address on Copnor Road.’

Stagecoach South said its 21 service was being delayed because of the incident.