Tragic crash in Portsmouth should act as a wake-up call for motorists, police say

THE tragic death of Sheridan Harris should serve as a warning to all drivers.

That’s the stark message being issued today by Hampshire Constabulary to motorists across the county.

It comes after Milton taxi driver Sadettin Yalcin was convicted of killing the 20-year-old Fareham woman in an horrific crash in Portsmouth last year.

Yalcin, who dodged jail after being convicted by a jury yesterday, has since lost his job as a taxi driver in a situation police have said could happen to anyone.

PC Dave Mitchell, who investigated the case and is part of the force’s road safety team, said: ‘The dashcam footage in Mr Yalcin’s taxi showed he was not speeding or doing anything else that was distracting him, however he still failed to see Miss Harris, who was clearly visible in the road ahead of him.

‘At the speed he was travelling he would have been able to stop in plenty of time and avoided the collision if he had been paying full attention.

‘Tragically though, at the worst possible moment, Mr Yalcin’s attention dropped below the standard required of a careful driver and the consequences proved fatal.

‘This tragic death should act as a warning to all. Drivers must pay attention to the road at all times.

‘We particularly want to use this case to remind those driving in and out of busy city centres on Friday and Saturday nights to pay even more attention to their surroundings, as this is a time when pedestrians may be more vulnerable.

‘Please stay alert at all times.’