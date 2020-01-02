Trans woman tells of 'danger of walking down the street' at Hampshire towns named among least trans-friendly areas in Britain

A TRANS woman has told of her horrific experiences in the street as a survey names the least trans-friendly areas.

More than a third of the British public support the rights of transgender children, according to a survey of 21,000 by publisher Unherd.

Meon Valley ranked among the least friendly, placing 586th out of 620 constituencies. The survey found Havant placed 143rd.

A 51-year-old trans woman living in the borough, who asked not to be named, told The News she feels ‘in danger’ walking on the street since transitioning in 2005.

She said: ‘It varies from fine to hostile. I feel in danger of walking down the street and getting violently attacked.

‘I had verbal abuse from somebody this year in the market (town centre) area.

‘I’m worried about it 100 per cent all the time when I;m out because I know how quickly it can change.

‘There were specific incidents earlier this year when an individual had a go at me using very strong derogatory terms aimed at trans people.’

But her experience is not shared by another Havant trans woman, 55, who said she has never had abuse in the street.

‘I’ve never really had any problems,’ the woman who asked not to be named said. ‘Those who don’t know - it’s none of their business.’

People in Portsmouth South were among the most friendly towards trans people..

Participants were asked how much they agreed with the statement ‘it is acceptable for adolescent children to make their own decisions about their gender identity’.

In the constituency, 44 per cent support gender freedom for children, compared to 23 per cent who do not, with the rest undecided. Of these, 13 per cent strongly agree with the statement, while 30 per cent said they simply agree.

Those results placed Portsmouth 26th in the league table.

The constituencies were ranked based on how many agree versus disagree, with the top ranking being considered the most supportive of gender freedom.

Gosport was rated among the least friendly placing 570th while Fareham was 273rd. Portsmouth North was 347th.

James Kirkup from Unherd said: ‘This poll shows that the debate about gender in 21st-century Britain is not just unresolved. It has yet to even begin in earnest.’