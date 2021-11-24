The 52-year-old victim was left hospitalised following the ambush on Church Road, Buckland, at 8.49pm on Sunday.

Police are treating the attack as a hate crime.

Police.

A force spokeswoman said: ‘The woman reported being assaulted several times, sustaining injuries to her head. She was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged. Her phone was also taken during the assault.

‘The woman involved is currently being supported by specialist officers. We have also been conducting increased patrols in the area and encourage anyone with concerns to approach patrolling officers.

‘The incident is under investigation and officers are currently treating it as a hate-related incident.’

She added: ‘We will not tolerate hate crime in Portsmouth. Any crime perpetuated through ignorance, prejudice or hate is unacceptable. We want you to feel confident in reporting it to us when it happens.

‘We are working with our partners and local communities and we would encourage everyone to report incidents to us either by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.’

Hate crime reports can be made via Hampshire Constabulary’s website, or through True Vision or using Third Party Reporting Centres for hate crime.

