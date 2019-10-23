Traveller, 36, fined £200 for having air rifle at Jubilee Park in Waterlooville

A TRAVELLER caught with an air rifle in a public park has been fined £200.
Simon Quilligan, 36, admitted having the weapon in Jubilee Park on July 15.
It came when a group of travellers were spotted across Havant and Waterlooville.
READ MORE: Portsmouth man, 35, jailed for pouring boiling water over 'vulnerable' woman in Waterlooville
Magistrates ordered Quilligan to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
The weapon must be destroyed.
Quilligan, who previously gave his address as being in Galashiels near the Scottish border, was sentenced last month.
'People say they saw a young person with an air weapon, but that weapon was taken by defendant,' prosecutor Giles Fletcher said.
READ MORE: Man admits to carrying air rifle in Waterlooville park