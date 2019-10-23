Traveller, 36, fined £200 for having air rifle at Jubilee Park in Waterlooville

A TRAVELLER caught with an air rifle in a public park has been fined £200.

Simon Quilligan, 36, admitted having the weapon in Jubilee Park on July 15.

It came when a group of travellers were spotted across Havant and Waterlooville.

Magistrates ordered Quilligan to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The weapon must be destroyed.

Quilligan, who previously gave his address as being in Galashiels near the Scottish border, was sentenced last month.

'People say they saw a young person with an air weapon, but that weapon was taken by defendant,' prosecutor Giles Fletcher said.

