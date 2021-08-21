Locals were angry after 13 caravans and support vehicles took over Mengham Park in Rails Lane, at around 4pm on Thursday.

It is thought the travellers were removed from Hayling Beachlands on Thursday morning before arriving at Mengham Park – an official landing site for emergency helicopters and those bringing VIP guests to the Island.

Travellers at Mengham Park, Rails Lane, Hayling Island on August 19, 2021. Pic supplied.

Police have now confirmed the travellers left the area at around 7pm on Friday – meaning the quick-fire visit lasted little more than 24 hours as Havant Borough Council issued papers to evict.

Following the departure, one resident said: ‘They left last night leaving multiple bags of rubbish all around the park which the seagulls are now tearing open the bags and spreading the rubbish everywhere.’

Another added: ‘Naturally they've left all their bin bags and boxes of rubbish - about 15 - scattered all over the park turf areas. They didn't even have the decency to leave it all at one collection spot so the council collectors will have to walk all over the park to pick it up. Ignorant morons.

‘The council continuing to have delays in their contractor Norse South East collecting weekly rubbish, so I guess the park will be left until next week.’

Another local previously said: ‘I think it is downright disgraceful that these people just turn up and please themselves where they park on the island.

‘Slow moving legislation eventually moves them on but they will leave their detritus and cause worry and frustration for the home owners bordering the park.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron