Travellers have been given legal notice from Portsmouth City Council to vacate the car park next to King George V Playing Fields in Cosham - three days after they said they would leave.

A man staying on the site had told The News on Monday that ‘the council does not need to worry about us’ after vowing they would move on that day.

Several caravans and vans remained on the site, which is next to the football pitches.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: 'A legal notice has been served on them to vacate our land.

'The site continues to be monitored daily and we understand they will be moving on Saturday.

'If this does not happen further court action to remove them will be taken.'

Portsmouth City Council believes the group arrived on Saturday, but does not think they are connected to travellers who were spotted on Southsea Common at the weekend.

Travelling groups camped on council land can be evicted by the council.

But if they’re on private land it would usually be the landowner’s responsibility, by either agreeing a leave date or obtaining a court order from county court.

Landowners should firstly talk to them and see if a leaving date can be agreed.

If an agreement is not met they can start proceedings in the county court under the Civil Procedure Rules 1998, to obtain a court order for their eviction.