TRAVELLERS who vowed to vacate the car park next to King George V Playing Fields in Cosham yesterday were still spotted there today.

Six caravans, two vans and two cars were present – a day after a man staying at the site, who wished to remain anonymous, said the convoy would be leaving.

He told The News on Monday: ‘The car broke down so we waited here for it to be fixed.

‘We are going to go home today so the council does not need to worry about us.’

Portsmouth City Council believes the group arrived on Saturday, but does not think they are connected to travellers who were spotted on Southsea Common at the weekend.

More than 20 vehicles stayed set up an unauthorised camp on that occasion.

Council leader, councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: ‘The council is aware of their presence and we will be going to court to get them off the land as soon as we can.’