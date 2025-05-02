Travellers told to 'leave' Hayling Island site with court hearing due to take back land

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 12:06 BST
Travellers were told to “leave” a green space in Hayling Island where they pitched up on Thursday - with a court hearing now due to take back the land.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Complaints were made to Havant Borough Council after a convoy of vehicles took over the Gun Site on Ferry Road.

But council officers were quick to respond to begin the process to evict the travellers after attending the area on Thursday. The matter is now due before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

A spokesperson for Havant Borough Council said: “An unauthorised encampment was established at the Gun Site, Ferry Road, Hayling Island.

“Officers from Havant Borough Council attended the encampment on Thursday 1 May to undertake statutory duties and issued a direction to leave.

“The process to begin repossession of the land is now underway, with a court hearing being held at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday 2 May.”

