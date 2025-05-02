Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Travellers were told to “leave” a green space in Hayling Island where they pitched up on Thursday - with a court hearing now due to take back the land.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Complaints were made to Havant Borough Council after a convoy of vehicles took over the Gun Site on Ferry Road.

But council officers were quick to respond to begin the process to evict the travellers after attending the area on Thursday. The matter is now due before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Havant Borough Council said: “An unauthorised encampment was established at the Gun Site, Ferry Road, Hayling Island.

“Officers from Havant Borough Council attended the encampment on Thursday 1 May to undertake statutory duties and issued a direction to leave.

“The process to begin repossession of the land is now underway, with a court hearing being held at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday 2 May.”