Trial fixed for Royal Navy sailors accused of group sex attack

CANADIAN prosecutors have dropped charges against a Royal Navy sailor accused of taking part in a group sex attack against a woman.

Joshua Finbow was charged with sexually assaulting the civilian victim in Nova Scotia in April 2015.

But the two remaining suspects, Darren Smalley and Simon Radford – both from Gosport – are due to go on trial in Canada in September.

A Canadian judge ruled Mr Finbow’s rights had been violated by an 80-minute delay before he could consult a lawyer.

In his ruling at the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia, Judge Patrick Duncan said military police had made ‘extraordinary errors’ in failing to give Mr Finbow ‘immediate’ access to counsel.

As previously reported, the men were charged with attacking a woman in the barracks at the Canadian air base in Shearwater, near Halifax.

A fourth suspect, Craig Stone, was also arrested but charges against him were later dropped.