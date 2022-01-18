Taylor Antwiss, 20, and Owen Bartlett, 20, were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Tuesday, January 11.

They were both in a silver Honda Civic which crashed into a silver Toyota Proace van on Whippingham Road, Newport, Isle of Wight.

The family of Mr Antwiss, from Old Road, East Cowes, have paid tribute to his life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Antwiss, 20, and Owen Bartlett, 20, were both killed in a car crash in Newport, Isle of Wight.

A statement via Hampshire police said: ‘Our son and brother Taylor was the best, he was loving, caring and kind.

‘We are so lucky to have had him for 20 years.

‘He has left a hole in our lives that can never be filled.

‘Our hearts go out to Owen's family, who must be as heartbroken as we are.’

Tributes were also posted for Mr Bartlett, from Seaview Road, Cowes.

His family said: ‘Owen was the most amazing, kind, gentle, funny boy.

SEE ALSO: Royal Navy sailor on HMS Kent jailed and dismissed for stealing elite watches used by SBS

‘We are lucky to have had him in our lives, and we will miss him every day for the rest of ours.’

Officers were called to the incident just after 1.10pm.

Hampshire police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and remain keen to hear from any witnesses.

People who saw the collision or the moments leading up to it, or have das cam footage of the incident, are advised to call 101, quoting Operation Hostel or the reference number 44220012949.

Anyone with information can also submit information through an online form here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron