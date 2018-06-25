Tributes to ‘loving grandfather’ as police name 71-year-old cyclist who died in Portsmouth crash

Have your say

Moving tributes have been paid to a grandfather who died after being involved in a crash with a bus.

Cyclist Christopher Dale, 71, of Winterhill Road, Cosham, died in hospital after the crash with a single-decker bus in Northern Road, Cosham, just before 9.30am on Saturday.

Christopher Dale

Mr Dale had been riding in a northerly direction on a black bike.

In a statement issued by Hampshire police, his family said: ‘With a heavy heart, we can confirm the sad, tragic and sudden loss of Christopher Dale on Saturday June 23rd.

‘A truly loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many who knew him.

‘He loved helping people and riding his bike, which was such a joy and pleasure for him.

Police closed off part of Northern Road in Cosham on Saturday. Picture: Steve Deeks

‘He will always be greatly missed and loved.

‘We are blessed and extremely grateful to have known such a great, witty, caring and loving man xxxx.’

Sergeant Andy Gwyer had appealed for bus passengers to come forward.

‘We would particularly like to trace the passengers on the bus as we believe some of them got off to help,’ he said.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44180234974.