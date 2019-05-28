Tributes to young father motorcyclist who died in M27 crash with car

FAMILY members of a young father whose life was ‘cut too short’ in a motorway crash have paid tribute to him.

Groundsman Joseph Watts, 26, died at the scene on the M27 at junction 9 at Whiteley westbound at 10.20pm on May 20.

Now family of the Romsey man have said he ‘will be missed dearly’.

A statement released by Hampshire police said: ‘Joseph Watts was a dedicated father, loving partner, son and brother.

‘He loved nature, adventure, travelling, fatherhood, and was passionate in his career as a groundsman. He was always to be found with a smile on his face.

‘Whilst his life was tragically cut too short, he lived it to the full and will be missed dearly by all the lives that he impacted.’

Call 101 quoting Operation Kira with information.