Two arrested after boy, 9, found alone on Sussex beach in the middle of night during storm

A nine-year-old has been taken into police protection after being found under Brighton Pier in the middle of the night during fierce storms.

The child was reportedly found at 2am on Saturday by volunteers from Brighton Beach Patrol.

Two adults have been arrested on suspicion of neglect and remain in custody, Sussex Police said.

The force urged the public not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Much of the country was hit by strong winds and heavy rain on Friday night, with a yellow weather warning in place across the south coast.

Strong gusts of up to 50mph were forecast for most of the UK, including Portsmouth.

High winds have been pummelling the area since last night, with weekend events having to be cancelled or be dialled down.

Hovertravel has cancelled services today, while a tree on the railway line has been causing delays between Havant and Haslemere.

The Hayling Island Ferry has also cancelled its services, with the boat’s skipper, Colin Hill saying: ‘For passenger safety we are cancelling all sailing on the Hayling Ferry today, sorry for any inconvenience.’

Sporting fixtures have also been hit, with sailing scrapped at Cowes and play suspended at Bishop’s Waltham Cricket Club today after the pitch was left ‘unplayable’ due to last night’s storm.