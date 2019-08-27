Two arrested after man suffers head injuries in Fareham assault

Have your say

A MAN remains in hospital after being assaulted in the early hours of the morning.

The victim, who is 54, was attacked on Redlands Lane in Fareham between 12.15am and 12.35am.

Police have arrested two men

He suffered head injuries as a result of the assault and he remains in hospital as a result.

Police have arrested

two men, aged 37 and 33, both from Fareham, on suspicion of assault and robbery.

They remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Abbie Leeson from the Eastern Investigations Team would like to appeal for further witnesses: ‘We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident who has not yet spoken to us to come forward and make contact.’

Please call 101 and quote 44190301524.