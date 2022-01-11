Two arrested after £5,000 worth of Class A drugs and thousands more in cash seized from Havant property

THOUSANDS of pounds in cash and Class A drugs were found at a Havant property after police executed a warrant on Friday morning.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 10:51 pm

Two arrests were made after police seized £7,400 in cash and £5000 worth of Class A drugs located at the address in Hursley Road.

A 22-year-old man of no fixed abode and a 23-year-old man from Havant were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of cannabis and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

They have been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

In a Facebook post, Havant police said: ‘We'd like to take this opportunity to remind our communities that we would like to hear from anyone who believes drug-related activity is taking place in their local area.

‘Every call helps us build up a clearer picture of what is happening.

‘Please report any suspicious activity to us via 101, the Hampshire Constabulary website or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where reports can be made 100 per cent anonymously. ‘Alternatively, you can also visit Fearless.org.’

