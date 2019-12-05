Two boys, aged 16 and 17, arrested after three cars, cash and jewellery are stolen in Portsmouth

Have your say

TWO teenagers from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after three cars, money and jewellery were stolen.

The boys, aged 16 and 17, remain in custody in connection with four burglaries that took place over eight days in Portsmouth last month.

In the first raid, offenders forced entry to a home in Aberdare Avenue, Cosham, between 4pm on November 21 and 11.30pm on November 24.

they stole jewellery, £500 in cash and electronic devices, along with keys to a Volkswagen Golf parked on the driveway – and the car itself.

The second incident occurred between 11pm on November 24 and 5.30am on November 25 in Gatcombe Drive, Hilsea.

Thugs got inside a property and stole the keys to an Audi A3 parked outside, along with the vehicle itself.

Keys to a Ford Focus, and the vehicle itself, were stolen after offenders got into another home in Drayton Road, North End, between 8am on November 24 and 11.25pm on November 25.

Police said the duo were also arrested in connection with a fourth burglary, in Elmwood Road, Hilsea.