Two 'distinctive' bronze statues stolen from Hampshire home

Two ‘distinctive’ bronze statues have been stolen from a house in Hampshire.

Police said the statues were taken from the garden and front porch of a Rockbourne home between 10.55am and 2.30pm on Thursday October 17.

Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The owners were out while the robbery happened.

One of the statues, described as ‘very distinctive’, was a lifesize bronze statue of a running fox, 107cm x 38cm signed ‘Polly Rome,’ the name of the sculptress.

The second is a bronze statue of a woman with her hands in the air, exactly a metre tall, by the same artist.

Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The woman was taken from the garden, and the fox from an unlocked porch.

In a statement police said they were specifically appealing to auction houses, pawn shops or anyone who deals in bronze.

They also reminded anyway with similar art or high value furniture outside to make sure they are cemented or anchored to the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote crime reference number 44190372123.