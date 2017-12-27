Two face court over raid on Tesco shop

TWO Portsmouth men have appeared in court after a Christmas Day shop raid in West Sussex.

At 7.10pm on December 25 police received a report that the Tesco Metro in London Road, Pulborough, had been broken into and a large quantity of cigarettes stolen by thieves who escaped in a white van.

Later, a van was found abandoned a short while later in Fittleworth with a quantity of cigarettes in it.

Further investigation resulted in officers stopping a taxi on the westbound A27 near Emsworth later that evening and arresting two men who were passengers on suspicion of the burglary. A large quantity of cigarettes was found in a duvet cover in the taxi.

Mark Yeganeh, 50, of Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, and Ronald Wall, 37, of Sedgley Close, Southsea, have been charged with burglary and appeared in custody today at Brighton Magistrates’ Court. They were remanded in custody to appear at Guildford Crown Court on January 18.