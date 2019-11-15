Two held on suspicion of causing arson with intent to endanger life after blaze at Portsmouth home

The woman who is a victim of a suspected arson attack in Paulsgrove has said she is ‘absolutely devastated’.

It comes as two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The door in Tunstall Road, Paulsgrove, which was set on fire last night.

Tammy Hunt, 42, who lives at Tunstall Road, Paulsgrove, was at home with her boyfriend when ‘someone poured petrol through the letterbox’.

The arson probe investigation is ongoing and two men, aged 35 and 40 from Portsmouth, have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Hampshire Constabulary confirm they both remain in custody.

Fire crews from Cosham and Portchester were called to a blaze at the property at 11pm yesterday and allowed Tammy back into her home this afternoon.

Tammy, who has lived in Portsmouth for all of her life, said: ‘We couldn’t get out of the house – my boyfriend had to put the fire out.’

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

A spokesman from Cosham Fire Station said: ‘There were no injuries. The owners of the property were checked out on the scene and we used one hosereel to dampen the area down.

Hampshire Constabulary and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service have launched an arson probe after a fire at a property in Tunstall Road, Paulsgrove, Portsmouth, on November 14. Picture: Annie Lewis

'We also used positive pressure ventilation to remove smoke.'

One resident, who also lives in Tunstall Road, said she was unaware of the incident until this morning.

The anonymous 63-year-old woman said: ‘It’s not a very nice thing to happen near to where you live.

‘We have lived here since April this year and it’s usually quite quiet in this area.’