Two individuals arrested in Havant after drug search

POLICE have arrested two individuals in Havant as part of an operation to clamp down on the illegal drug trade.

Havant beat officers were in Rockbourne Close, Havant, searching an address using a drug warrant when they made the arrests this morning.

A tweet from Havant Police said: ‘Drugs are illegal, and ruin lives. Please report drug use or dealing to us on 101, or online.’

The arrests were part of Operation Fortress, a Hampshire-wide campaign aimed at reducing the harm of drug-related violence.

Drug-related crimes can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.