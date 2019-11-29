Two killed in London terror attack

Have your say

TWO people have died after what is thought to be a terrorist attack at London Bridge.

The Met Police's commissioner, Cressida Dick, told a press conference the stabbing attack began at an event at Fishmonger's Hall.

Within five minutes of being called, officers confronted the suspect who was wearing what was thought to have been a hoax explosive device.

The commissioner confirmed the suspect was shot dead by police.

Three further people are believed to have been injured with one victim described as “critical”.