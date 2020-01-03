Two masked men attack staff member at Portsmouth amusement arcade during attempted robbery

POLICE are investigating an attempted robbery and assault by two masked men at an amusement arcade.

At around 8.10pm last night (January 2) it was reported that two men assaulted a member of staff at the Golden Touch Amusement Arcade on London Road in North End before attempting to steal money.

Police outside the Golden Touch amusement arcade following reports of an assault and attempted robbery.

A police statement said: ‘It was reported that two men, wearing dark clothing and with their faces covered, entered the arcade and assaulted a member of staff. Fortunately he was not seriously injured. The men fled the store empty-handed.’

Officers attended the scene last night and further investigations are currently ongoing.

Police have urged anyone with information to call 101 and quote reference 44200002220. Anyone who wants to provide information anonymously can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.