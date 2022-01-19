Around 150 plants were found inside a house in Oxford Road, at 6.30pm on Sunday.

Police remained at the address for some time while the drugs den was dismantled and the property was made safe.

Energy providers SSE were also onsite to ensure that neighbouring properties were safe as they could have been affected by power outages for a short period of time.

A statement on the Portsmouth Police Facebook page said: ‘Two men, aged 34 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of offences including being concerned in the supply of cannabis. They have been bailed until 13 February pending further enquiries.’

The police are keen to hear from people who suspect there is cannabis cultivation or drug-related activity going on in their neighbourhood.

Anyone who has any information that might help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting 44220020316.

You can also report any suspicious activity here.

