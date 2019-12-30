Two men charged after cash stolen from Portsmouth shop during robbery

TWO men have been charged after a shop in Eastney was robbed.

Cash and tobacco were stolen from the Best Food and Wine store in Eastney Road between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday.

Best Food & Wine shop in Eastney Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Maps

Lee Fewings, 27, of Waverley Road, Southsea, and Hardipak Johal, 34, of Locksway Road, Milton, have been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both men are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

