Two men covered in blood tried to kidnap another man in Southsea

Have your say

POLICE are investigating a report that two men tried to kidnap and assault another man in Southsea.

Two white men were seen pushing and pulling a black man in Earlsdon Road, near Stratford House, at about 2.45pm on Wednesday.

They then put the man in the back of a black Toyota Aygo, which had a red roof.

The car drove towards the seafront with the back door open.

Shortly afterwards the victim was seen walking back near Stratford House, towards Leamington House.

All three men had blood over them.

Police want to speak to the victim so they can check on his welfare.

He was black, aged late teens to mid 20s, with afro hair tied up on top of his head.

He was wearing a dark-coloured coat and trousers.

The two suspects were white, middle-aged men.

Detective Sergeant Marcus Mills said: ‘We’re concerned for the welfare of the victim in this incident and so we’re appealing for him to come forward.

‘I would like to reassure the public that this type of report into an attempted kidnap is rare, however we have increased police patrols in the area.’

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 quoting 44180021508.