Two men hospitalised after ‘altercation’ in Southsea

TWO men have been taken to hospital after being injured in an altercation in Southsea today, police have confirmed.

Police officers are investigating an incident which led to two men being injured in Hampshire Terrace.

A man in his 50s suffered a head injury and a man in his 40s suffered an ankle injury.

Both were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham for treatment.

The area has been cordoned off while the incident is investigated.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Enquiries into the exact circumstances surrounding the altercation and the injuries are on-going.

‘Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 44180280602.’