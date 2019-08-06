Two men hospitalised after racism-fuelled brawl outside Portsmouth homeless hostel

A FIGHT started by racial and homophobic abuse left two people in hospital, police say.

Hampshire Constabulary has launched an investigation after ‘a number of men’ were involved in an altercation outside The Portsmouth Foyer in Greetham Street, Somers Town.

The Foyer, Greetham Street, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Following the brawl, which took place on Sunday, August 4, two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

The Portsmouth Foyer is a hostel for young people who are either homeless or inappropriately housed, aged between 16 and 25.

Three men, a 19-year-old from Portsmouth, a 21-year-old from Southampton and a 19-year-old from Havant, have been arrested.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A number of men were involved in the incident, which took place outside The Portsmouth Foyer on Greetham Street at about 10.45pm.

‘The incident is believed to have been motivated by racial and homophobic hatred and we are exploring this as part of our investigation.

‘We believe that members of the public recorded the incident on their mobile phones.’

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190275165.

