Two men hunted after staff and customers threatened and racially abused in Aldi

Two men racially abused and threatened staff and customers in an Aldi store.

Police have released photos of people they would like to speak to about the incident which happened in the Southampton branch in Bevois Valley Road, between 2.55pm and 3.30pm on November 22.

Police are looking for these two men in connection with the incident. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

It was reported that two men entered the store before verbally abusing and threatening staff and customers.

One of the men assaulted two staff members while racially abusing them.

Police are looking for anyone who recognise either of the men in the CCTV or witnessed the incident.

If you have any information call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 44190420363.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

