Two men issued summons after gold coins stolen from 80-year-olds home

Following an appeal last year, two men have been issued a summons to court after pinching gold coins from an elderly man’s home.

It was previously reported that an 80-year-old had been trying to sell gold coins online, and in May 2024, a man attended the seller’s home in Ecton Lane, to view the coins.

It is alleged he stole several of them while visiting the property and, in June, the owner reported that his home had been burgled and the safe containing the remainder of the coins had been stolen.

Following ongoing enquiries, Lloyd Laing, 23, of Winchester Road in Bishops Waltham and Steven McFarling, 27, of Chapel Road in Swanmore have been issued summons to appear in court.

The pair are due to appear in court on Monday, October 6 with charges of burglary dwelling and theft.