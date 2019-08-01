Two more arrests made in Gosport murder probe as victim's family say ‘we’ve lost our best friend’

Have your say

A woman who was found dead in Gosport earlier this week has been named by police, as two more men are arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Kelly-Anne Case, 27, was found by firefighters after a blaze at her home in Grange Crescent on Tuesday morning.

Kelly Case (right) pictured with her sister Kelly. Picture: Family handout

Two men have been arrested by police, following two more arrests earlier this week.

Today Kelly-Anne’s family released a photograph of her and sister Kerry, and paid tribute to her.

A statement said: ‘Kelly was lively and vibrant and we’ve lost our best friend.

‘She was a daughter, mother, sister and auntie and we are thinking of her.

Aftermath of fire at Grange Crescent, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘Please respect our privacy at this difficult time.’

Hampshire police have arrested two men, aged 28 and 32, from Gosport.

Earlier this week they arrested a 26-year-old man of no fixed abode and a 28-year-old man from Gosport, also on suspicion of murder.

Floral tributes. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

All four men remain in police custody.

Flowers have been left outside the mum-of-three’s home, with friends and family taking to social media to leave tributes.

A police cordon put up in the street has been taken down but PCs and PCSOs remain in the area.

Speaking yesterday, Kelly-Anne’s relative Rachel Case said she woke up ‘wishing it wasn't all true'.

‘We were inseparable as kids and you were one of my best cousins and we [did] so much together,' she said.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Scrase said: ‘As our investigation develops, we are still seeking as much information from the public as possible.

‘Perhaps you were in the area of Grange Crescent early on Tuesday morning and saw someone acting suspiciously.

‘If you have any information that can help our investigation, please call us on 101 quoting 44190267652.

‘Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

‘There will be an ongoing police presence in the Gosport area – we thank local residents for their continued patience.”