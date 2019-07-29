Two pensioners, 89 and 84, have died in horrific crash in Denmead

Have your say

TWO pensioners have died in a serious crash.

The collision took place in Denmead yesterday afternoon.

Police at a crash in Hambledon Road, Denmead, on the evening of July 28. Picture: Gemma Ford''

Two vehicles, a Toyata Yaris and a Mitsubishi, slammed into each other in Hambledon Road at about 2.20pm.

The road was sealed off for some time as paramedics battled to treat the wounded.

In a statement today, a spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘The driver of the Toyota Yaris, an 89-year-old man, from Waterlooville, was taken to Southampton General Hospital but died a short time later.

‘His passenger, an 84-year-old woman, from Waterlooville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘The next of kin of both people have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.’

Officers added the driver of the Mitsubishi, a 36-year-old man, from Waterlooville, suffered minor injuries.

Police have now launched an investigation into the crash and are appealing for help.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44190265394, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.