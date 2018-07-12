Two people, 17 and 22, arrested after ‘violent’ disorder in Leigh Park 

TWO people have been arrested after Leigh Park residents were disturbed by suspected violence and dangerous driving and cycling.

Following a ‘large public order incident' on Sunday across the Leigh Park area, police have made two arrests on suspicion of violent disorder and grievous bodily harm.

A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection with the offences, with the younger suspect also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police constable.

Both people have now been released from custody but remain under investigation.

Hampshire Police have said the disorder on Sunday saw ‘a number of people' drive and cycle dangerously around Leigh Park, including driving on the wrong side of the road and blocking roads in the area.

A 19-year-old man from Havant was also arrested after the incident but has since been released with no further action.

As they continue their investigations, police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the behaviour.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180256537.