Two people arrested after police seize drugs and cash in Fareham bust

A MAN and a woman have been arrested after a drugs bust in Fareham.
Police officers from Fareham’s Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a pre-planned warrant at a flat in the town’s High Street yesterday.
Suspected Class A and B drugs were seized by police, as well as cash found at the flat.
A 24-year-old man from Fareham and a 19-year-old woman from Gosport were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
They have been released from custody without charge, but remain under investigation.
The warrant was executed as part of work from Hampshire Constabulary on anti-social behaviour in the town centre.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who is concerned about illegal drugs or drug-related crime in their neighbourhood.
Some of the signs to look out for include a sudden increase in visitors to a house or flat, people loitering in that area and people leaving a property on numerous occasions during the day, returning a short time later.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.