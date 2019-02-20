TWO people have been arrested after a suspected robbery in Portsmouth – and police are currently out searching for two more suspects.

Hampshire police were called to a robbery in progress in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, at 5.30pm after it was reported four youths stole a bike lock from a male.

Breaking news

Police have detained two people – whose ages are not yet known – and a spokeswoman has confirmed the incident is ongoing, with officers continuing to search the area.

An eyewitness saw police driving behind ‘two men running’ on Southsea Common just before 6pm, with a number of police cars situated close to Castle Road.

The police spokeswoman said the man who was robbed ‘appears to be uninjured’.