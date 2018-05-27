Two people die after falling ill at Mutiny Festival 2018 in Portsmouth

Two people have died after being taken ill at Mutiny Festival held in Portsmouth.

The 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man died in hospital in separate incidents after falling ill on the festival site at King George V Playing Fields, police said.

Hampshire police said neither death was suspicious.

Today’s festival has been cancelled as a safety precaution, the organisers said.

The deaths were confirmed in the early hours of Sunday morning, just hours after organisers warned of a ‘bad batch’ substance on site, which they said was ‘dangerous’.

A police statement said: ‘At 7.10pm on Saturday 26 May, we were informed that an 18-year-old woman had fallen ill at the festival site in King George V Playing Fields, Cosham.

‘The woman was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where she later died.

‘At 7.30pm, a 20-year-old man was found collapsed at the festival site. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where he later died.

‘Next-of-kin for both the woman and the man have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

‘The deaths are being treated as separate incidents at this stage.

‘They are not being treated as suspicious but enquiries are being made to determine the circumstances of what happened in each case.

‘Officers continue to work closely with the organisers of Mutiny Festival and we would urge anyone with information to call us on 101.’

Last year police wanted to ban all under-18s from the festival, which last night saw Dizzee Rascal, Pete Tong and Idris Elba perform.

The ban was proposed due to an ‘increase in drug use’ and sexual assaults on children.

Councillors at Portsmouth City Council rejected the police proposal, and instead insisted under-18s had to bring photographic ID.

The licensing meeting last year heard the ‘wheels had come off’ at the festival but organisers said it would not be viable without youngsters attending.

A statement posted on the two-day festival’s Facebook page said: ‘Mutiny Festival are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of life from its festival family today.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends at this very difficult time and we will continue to work with the authorities to support them in any way possible.

‘More updates will follow. If you are on the campsite or elsewhere please drop your loved ones a call or message to let them know you are ok.’