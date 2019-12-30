Two Portsmouth men remanded in custody after being charged for masked robbery of shop

Have your say

TWO Portsmouth men have been remanded in custody after being charged for a masked robbery where a large knife was brandished.

Lee Fewings, 27, of Waverley Road in Southsea, and Hardipak Johal, 34, of Locksway Road in Milton, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

It comes following a robbery at the Best Food and Wine store on Eastney Road, Southsea, between 10pm and 11pm on December 28, where around £500 cash and tobacco was stolen.

The hearing was told how police patrolling the area spotted two men before giving chase and finding them hiding.

The stolen items were recovered from the area.

No pleas were entered by the men before the case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on January 27.

Both men were remanded in custody.