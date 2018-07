A two tonne roll of paper burst out the side of a lorry crashing on to the motorway.

Hampshire police posted a photo on Twitter of the roll, which landed westbound at junction three this morning.

The post said: ‘This two ton roll of paper is causing us lots of ‘paper’work this morning!

‘Insecure load has caused this to burst out of the side of a HGV onto the M27 W JCT13.

‘Remarkably no one has been seriously hurt. Carriageway clear and driver being suitably dealt with at this time!’