Two vehicles broken into

ITEMS have been stolen after two vehicles were broken into overnight.

Hampshire police are investigating after the vehicles were targeted in Clanfield sometime between Saturday and Sunday.

The first had been parked in Trafalgar Rise, but it was believed nothing was stolen from inside.

The second car was in New Road, where two pairs of designer sunglasses were taken.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incidents, which follow a number of others recently in East Hampshire.

The crime reference for the first incident is 44190120201 and the second is 44190120205. Call 101 with information.