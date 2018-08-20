A POLICE officer was left unable to work for three months after having his wrist broken in a domestic abuse incident.

It comes as fresh figures reveal three police officers are assaulted every day on average in Hampshire.

Government statistics show 1,159 officers were assaulted in the 12 months to March this year.

Nicholas Gibbs walked out of Portsmouth Crown Court with a suspended sentence despite the officer he attacked being forced to be off work for three months due to the injury.

The 46-year-old, of Deveral Place, Waterlooville, had grabbed the PC’s wrist and used a ‘twisting motion’, inflicting a fracture of the officer’s fifth metacarpal.

Prosecutor Jordan Franks told how when officers had arrived they spent 30 minutes calming down Gibbs, who said he 'wanted to be arrested'.

But he lashed out when officers tried to arrest him during the incident in Gosport. Gibbs had assaulted his then partner’s daughter by grabbing her down to the ground by her hair and banged her head against the floor.

He then grabbed her by the neck and squeezed her neck, the court heard. When her step brother stepped in Gibbs – who had threatened to use a crowbar in the incident – scratched and dug his nails into the man.

He was found guilty of assault by beating, grievous bodily harm against the police officer and two charges of assault by beating. He admitted assaulting a police officer and resisting another officer.

Despite being assaulted, the police officer who suffered a broken wrist administered first aid to Gibbs, who was handed a 12-month sentence suspended for two years.

Gibbs must pay the officer £2,500 compensation and costs of £500.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard it was accepted that Gibbs had not broken the officer’s wrist deliberately. The recent figures show there were 407 assaults on officers involving an injury, and 752 without.

Hampshire Police brought in a seven-point plan to look after officers who were attacked.

Police Federation chairman John Apter said: ‘Any attack on a police officer is unacceptable.’