MEMBERS of the maritime community have welcomed a decision not to axe the police marine unit.

The team’s future was hanging in the balance during a major review led by Assistant Chief Constable Scott Chilton.

The Hampshire police marine unit boat Preventer in 2012. Picture: Malcolm Wells (123222-1516)

Two larger boats suited to spending extended time at sea, a 39ft catamaran Commander and patrol launch Preventer, will be axed from the unit.

Officers involved in the team carry out counter-terror duties, specialist searches and have offered floating platforms for armed police to guard VIPs at distance during major events, including the America’s Cup World Series event off Southsea.

A new six metre inland RIB and trailer will provide improved ‘inland capabilities’ and help ‘searches of rivers, lakes and mud’ when looking for evidence.

Current staffing levels will remain the same – with a sergeant and six PCs, the same since May 2017. Volunteer police may be trained in marine work.

Police in the unit and the fire service will now share future plans to extend joint work to shared water search and recovery training and deployment to missing persons in mud, rivers, lakes and at sea.

Hampshire police and crime commissioner Michael Lane wielded a veto against plans to axe the unit last year.

In a statement Mr Lane said: ‘I believe the marine unit is valuable to policing, our partners and the marine community.

‘Despite the challenges with police funding and resourcing, I have insisted on the marine unit being protected and I am pleased that Hampshire Constabulary’s review has identified a solution with our partners which will sustain a marine capability that also provides improved policing capabilities inland.’

Mr Chilton said a closer partnership with Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Ministry of Defence Police and other emergency services will enhance the team.

‘This will create a more efficient and resilient water search and recovery capability,’ he said.

Mr Chilton added: ‘The changes we are making will ensure that we deliver a more flexible and focused service.

‘The marine unit will continue to support neighbourhood policing on the water and carry out intelligence-led patrols to tackle serious and organised crime.’

The move to retain the unit has been welcomed – especially as last year the force had to backtrack on an incorrect statement announcing the unit was to shut.

Councillor John Beavis, a Lee-on-the-Solent councillor and member of the police and crime panel, has campaigned to keep the unit.

He said: ‘It’s extremely welcome news. They have been under threat for some time but I think the realism of it all is they’re a very valuable unit and the work that they do is really worthwhile.

‘With the current situation we’re seeing lots of people trying to sneak over the Channel I think it’s even more important that this unit does remain in force. The fact that they’re gaining boats closer inshore is very welcome.’