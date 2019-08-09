University of Portsmouth cancer researcher's desperate plea to thieves who stole vital work

A THIEF has stolen vital cancer research stored on a Portsmouth scientist’s laptop.

Russian-speaker Iolia Akaev, 38, was helping translate medical letters for a friend at Nickleby House last night when she parked her car in All Saints Street in Landport.

University of Portsmouth cancer researcher Iolia Akaev had her work stolen from her car. It was parked in All Saints Street in Portsmouth while she was translating Russian. Picture: Iolia Akaev

The University of Portsmouth clinical teaching fellow was in the building for just under an hour when she returned, got into her Toyota Auris without realising the front passenger window had been smashed.

Mum-of-two Mrs Akaev said: ‘I feel very devastated. What were they trying to do, find food or something?

‘I sat down and realised there was broken glass and injured my knees.’

In a direct appeal to the thief responsible, she said: ‘Please return it to me. If you need some help I can try to help then, I’m happy to help them but really please return it. People work hard to do good.’

It was stolen on Thursday night between 9.08pm and around 10.25pm.

The security-coded laptop contained Mrs Akaev’s most recent research, which she had updated in recent weeks while there was a break in teaching university students.

She has back-ups but they are not up to date and it will take weeks to reproduce the work.

Mrs Akaev’s research is looking into better diagnosis for cancer, and more specific treatment for certain types of the disease.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44190280803.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘A laptop bag, containing a laptop was reported as being stolen.

‘Investigations are ongoing.’