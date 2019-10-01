A STUDENT was forced to run for safety after thugs in a passing car threw a firecracker at him.

The 20-year-old from Fratton, who does not want to be named, was targeted by the explosive in Canal Walk just after 10pm on Friday.

Canal Walk, Landport. Picture: Google Street view

‘I went through Canal Walk and a van and car appeared – they drove fast from behind me,’ he told The News.

‘When they passed me something fell out from the car and then it exploded. I was alright and I kept going.’

Both cars allegedly turned around and travelled back toward the shop worker, who thought they were going to race.

The University of Portsmouth student said: ‘Then the firework appears again, but only one car stopped next to me and something was thrown on me from the car.

‘They threw a firework on me, so I ran away and I contacted the police.’

READ MORE: Vandals go on wrecking spree in Portsmouth damaging car windscreens and wing mirrors

The victim said both vehicles were dark-coloured and ‘full of males laughing’.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed it received a report of the incident. It said the man was not hit by the explosive and was uninjured.

However the student, who moved to Portsmouth from mainland Europe for university, said the incident left him fearing for his safety.

'I stopped feeling safe in this city after this incident – I did nothing against them,' he said.

‘Next time I will go a different way, to a busier road, because I think there is a chance that something like that could happen there again.’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 441902801051.