‘Unknown substance’ found at Hayling Island children’s home after sudden death

A SUDDEN death has sparked a major police presence at a children’s home on Hayling Island after an ‘unknown substance’ was found.

Hampshire police confirmed there was a sudden death at Poppy Lodge children’s home in Church Road, Hayling Island.

A person has died at an address in Church Road in Hayling Island on March 6, 2019, at around 1.07pm. Up to 15 firefighters attended along with police and medics after an 'unknown substance' was found. Picture: Neil Fatkin

Officers were called at 1.07pm today.

LATEST: Death at Hayling Island children’s home is not suspicious

Police are not treating the death as suspicious and insist the substance is not a risk to the public.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘There’s a specialist team from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service following the discovery of an unknown substance at the house.’

Police, medics and firefighters are in Church Road, Hayling Island, after sudden death. An 'unknown substance' was found at the property. Picture: Neil Fatkin

Teacher Mark Coates, 44, was leaving Hayling College, in the same street, when he saw the incident.

Mr Coates said: 'I saw about a dozen vehicles in attendance and people coming outside with air filters on.

'It's empty on the southbound side of the road because you can't get past. It's gridlocked all the way back past Mill Rythe School – a total and utter standstill.

'It's like a scene out of CSI. There's people there wearing bio-suits and a number of people who would appear to be senior officers.'

He added: 'All the kids at school were talking about it and while they weren't panicking, there's a lot of concern and people are waiting for more information.'

The police spokeswoman added: ‘We’re at the scene of a sudden a death at an address on Church Road, Hayling Island.

‘We were called to the address at 1.07pm this afternoon.’

Around 15 firefighters are at the property. Crews from Hayling Island, Cosham and hazardous area response vehicles from Winchester are in attendance.

A fire service spokesman said: ‘We’re working with police on this incident, they’ve called us for support to see if we can help.

‘We’ve got crews from Hayling Island, Cosham and a couple of specialist vehicles from Winchester – we’re there to support police.’

Church Road is closed at the roundabout.

READ MORE: Theresa May quizzed about ‘unsafe Gosport’ by Jeremy Corbyn

READ MORE: Man attacked at mother’s grave in Waterlooville