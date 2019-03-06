‘Unknown substance’ found at Hayling Island home after sudden death

A sudden death has sparked a major police presence at a home in Hayling Island after an ‘unknown substance’ was found.

Hampshire police confirmed there was a sudden death in Church Road, Hayling Island.

Officers were called at 1.07pm today.

A police spokeswoman said:‘There’s a specialist team from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service following the discovery of an unknown substance at the house.’

She added: ‘We’re at the scene of a sudden a death at an address on Church Road, Hayling Island.

‘We were called to the address at 1.07pm this afternoon.’

