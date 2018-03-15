Unsafe cars dealt with by police

Have your say

A LOCAL neighbourhood policing team has been helping the council to deal with vehicles causing issues in a residential area.

A team spent the morning on Shore Avenue on Wednesday working with Portsmouth City Council to remove vehicles that had been causing a safety issue.

The following day, a team attended Tangier Road to reassure local business and residents that have recently been affected by youths causing ASB.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We are encouraging anyone who is affected by this to contact us on 101.’