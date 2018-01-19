UPDATE: Arrests made after suspected kidnapping attempt in Southsea

Have your say

POLICE have arrested a man following a suspected kidnapping in Southsea.

A 36-year-old from Fratton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap following the incident in Earlsdon Road, Southsea, earlier this week.

He has been released but remains under investigation.

It comes after reports two bloodied men had tried to bungle an unidentified victim into the back of the car on Wednesday afternoon at 2.30pm.

Police are still appealing for the victim to come forward.

They are also hunting a second suspected attacker.

He is black, in his late teens or mid 20s, with afro hair tied up in a knot on his head. He was wearing a dark-coloured coat and trousers at the time.

Witnesses can call police on 101, quoting 44180021508 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.